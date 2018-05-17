A health care panel and forum featuring prominent officials will take place at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Friday, May 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Summit Chamber will be holding a townhall forum and panel discussion about health care in the High Country at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to this event to find out why health care premiums are so high in the mountains and learn about proposed solutions to lower costs and improve services.

The panel will feature prominent local business and government officials, including Mike Conway, Division of Insurance commissioner; Paul Chodkowski, CEO of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center; Tamara Drangstveit, executive director of FIRC; County Commissioner Dan Gibbs and House Rep. Millie Hamner. Sandwiches and soft drinks will be provided.