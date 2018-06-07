A ribbon cutting for TreeTop Child Advocacy Center will take place on June 13

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will take place on June 13 for the new TreeTop Child Advocacy Center in Breckenridge, a nonprofit, community-based facility where child victims of crime can be forensically interviewed and counseled in a nurturing, child-friendly environment. The facility would cover the entire Fifth Judicial District, allowing families to access child advocacy services without having to travel to Glenwood Springs or Denver. Without the proper training and environment that a Child Advocacy Center can provide, investigators risk re-traumatizing victims, or having the interviews with child victims scrutinized in court.

The Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, District Attorney Bruce Brown and other local officials and advocates will be on hand for the ribbon cutting when it takes place on Wednesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. with an open house to follow until 1:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place at Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. Light refreshments and food will be served, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information about TreeTop, visit TreetopCenter.org.