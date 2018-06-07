A ribbon cutting for TreeTop Child Advocacy Center will take place on June 13
June 7, 2018
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will take place on June 13 for the new TreeTop Child Advocacy Center in Breckenridge, a nonprofit, community-based facility where child victims of crime can be forensically interviewed and counseled in a nurturing, child-friendly environment. The facility would cover the entire Fifth Judicial District, allowing families to access child advocacy services without having to travel to Glenwood Springs or Denver. Without the proper training and environment that a Child Advocacy Center can provide, investigators risk re-traumatizing victims, or having the interviews with child victims scrutinized in court.
The Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, District Attorney Bruce Brown and other local officials and advocates will be on hand for the ribbon cutting when it takes place on Wednesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. with an open house to follow until 1:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place at Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. Light refreshments and food will be served, and members of the public are welcome to attend.
For more information about TreeTop, visit TreetopCenter.org.
Trending In: Local
- Body of missing Dillon man found on Berthoud Pass Sunday
- Boulder’s Mark Williams delightfully disrupting best-laid Democratic campaign plans
- Westbound I-70 express lane in the works from Idaho Springs to Empire Junction
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes for the season
- Register now for Saturday’s Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk in Breckenridge
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County man dies in rafting accident near Buena Vista
- Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road
- Breckenridge luxury hotel project’s first open house opens eyes
- Vail Resorts to buy Crested Butte, three other resorts
- Grand County sheriff ID’s missing Dillon man found dead in car