After Breck Epic falls through, Ironman vows to pursue other options

After a failed attempt to takeover the Breck Epic mountain bike race, Ironman is vowing to continue its efforts to grow the sport.

Over the last several months, Ironman had been in discussion to acquire the Breck Epic, a mountain bike stage race in Breckenridge. According to Ironman, the company had hoped to add the Breck Epic to its global portfolio of world-class mountain bike races, while simultaneously growing the race, enhancing is stature among mountain bikers and significantly boosting its economic impact in Breckenridge and Summit County.

Those discussion failed, however, largely due to local concerns about expanding the race field, the impact those extra riders would have on local trails and a substantial financial commitment Ironman was seeking from the town.

Friday afternoon, Ironman issued a public statement about the company's plans going forward.

"While it is unfortunate that our vision was not ultimately shared, we have refocused our efforts and will develop other races: There remain many world-class options located in North America that are suitable for our goal of growing the sport of mountain bike stage racing, and that are looking to benefit from the economic impact that a successful event will bring," the statement reads. "We will continue our work to identify and engage communities and event organizers who support our vision."