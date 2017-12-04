After Monday snowfall, Summit County stares down two weeks of dry weather
December 4, 2017
Summit residents woke up to several inches of snow on the ground Monday morning, but a local weatherman is predicting that it might be the last we see for 10 to 15 days.
Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of Opensnow.com, is forecasting a dry spell for the next few weeks based on his review of three major weather models showing the same pattern pulling potential snow away from the mountains.
Gratz explains that Colorado lies to the west of a storm track line running southeast from western Canada, meaning the region will likely miss out on the really cold air and moisture required for a significant storm.
Gratz, an avid skier who combines his passion on the slopes with his knowledge of the weather on Opensnow.com, is always hoping to see more powder on the mountains. But that prospect seems bleak, as patterns like these don't usually change significantly. While there's an outside chance of a storm or two that could dump 6 inches or more on the Rockies, he believes it's rather unlikely.
"I keep searching for any reasonable hint of a significant storm for the next few weeks," Gratz said, "I even search for a very low chance possibility for storms and I barely see those. It's just a bad weather pattern."
Gratz predicts the pattern will continue through at least the 15th and perhaps beyond.
But Gratz says there is one silver lining: Colorado is close enough to the storm track to at least receive some "reinforcing shots" of cold air, allowing for productive snowmaking operations on the slopes.
"It won't open a ton of terrain," Gratz says, "but at least we'll be one of the cooler areas."
