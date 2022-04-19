After weather delays, Exit 205 construction begins

CDOT met with Silverthorne council members on March 23, 2022, to discuss an auxiliary lane project that will extend from Exits 203 to 205. Work under I-70 at the exist began Monday, April 18.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Colorado Department of Transportation’s work on Interstate 70 between Frisco and Silverthorne has officially begun after winter weather delays pushed back the work scheduled near Exit 205.

Drivers using Exit 205 should expect shorter left turn lanes to get onto the on-ramp on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70. The lanes will be shortened 24/7 until the first portion of the project is done. This portion of the project has a goal to be finished by July 1 in order to have the least amount of impact on summer tourism travel.

Travelers who do use this area during construction should budget an extra 20 minutes of travel in the work zone, officials say.

Work on the exit requires lane closures at the interchange of I-70, U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 9. Most work will take place at night. Night work could begin as early as 8 p.m and last no later than 6 a.m. to accommodate morning rush hour.

Travelers are encouraged to check COTrip.org for potential traffic delays.