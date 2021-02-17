Agile Orthopedics mobile service expands to Summit County

Agile Orthopedics, a company that provides mobile prosthetic and orthotic care, has expanded to Summit County.

Photo from Agile Orthopedics

Agile Orthopedics, which provides mobile prosthetic and orthotic care, has expanded to Summit County. The Denver-based practice treats amputees, and other patients with mobility challenges, in their homes, spokesperson Rachel Wittel explained in an email, adding that the mobile practitioners bring what they need in Agile vans.

Wittel wrote that services became available in Summit County on Jan. 5. She noted that the area is serviced by Allie Peterson, an certified prosthetist orthotist, who is stationed in Vail. Summit County residents can schedule appointments by visiting AgileOrtho.com/contact-us.