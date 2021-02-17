Agile Orthopedics mobile service expands to Summit County
Agile Orthopedics, which provides mobile prosthetic and orthotic care, has expanded to Summit County. The Denver-based practice treats amputees, and other patients with mobility challenges, in their homes, spokesperson Rachel Wittel explained in an email, adding that the mobile practitioners bring what they need in Agile vans.
Wittel wrote that services became available in Summit County on Jan. 5. She noted that the area is serviced by Allie Peterson, an certified prosthetist orthotist, who is stationed in Vail. Summit County residents can schedule appointments by visiting AgileOrtho.com/contact-us.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.