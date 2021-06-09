Alliance for Skier & Rider Responsibility seeks new leadership, volunteers

The Alliance for Skier and Rider Responsibility is looking for some new members to help carry on its mission of educating the community and promoting safety at ski areas.

The alliance is a local nonprofit that was founded in 2017 to try to combat dangerous ski and snowboard behavior in the mountains. The group hosts an annual Safety Summit in Summit County to talk about issues in the sport, and members work directly with ski areas, rental shops and skiers heading to the slopes to make sure they’re well versed on the National Ski Areas Association’s Your Responsibility Code.

Katherine Jeter, the alliance’s founder, said the group is looking for some younger blood within the organization to take on leadership roles on the board and help to move its efforts forward.

“The founding members are old,” Jeter said. “We need young minds, young energy, young perspective, and as we have moved through these past three years, we realized that our mission is quite clear that we should be educating the public. … All we want to do is educate the public that we feel is not sufficiently educated about the practices of snowboarding and skiing.”

Jeter said the organization is seeking individuals willing to help out with the alliance’s social media outreach and getting their materials into retail shops throughout Summit County and beyond.

“We need social media help,” Jeter said. “We need boots-on-the-ground help to visit retailers and rental companies to get our materials out to encourage them to promote the responsibility code and to actually do some education at places like REI and some of the bigger ski shops where they can be on hand to present some education.”

Jeter said individuals interested in taking on leadership roles or volunteering with the alliance should reach out to her directly at katherine.jeter1@gmail.com or at 864-706-9701. Jeter encouraged those who are interested to check out the alliance’s Facebook page and website at SafeSlopesUS.com .