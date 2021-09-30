Alpine Bank awards 3 Colorado nonprofits grants and supports over 1,000 volunteer hours for Colorado Day

Colorado-based Alpine Bank, which was originally founded in 1973, celebrated Colorado Day by encouraging associates to volunteer and nominate their favorite nonprofits for the chance to receive a grant of $1,876.

The grant amount references 1876, the year that Colorado was officially granted statehood. Nearly 900 nominees were in the running for the three grant awards, which were selected at random. The nonprofits that won were End of the Trail Rescue in Montrose County, JP Pritchard Foundation in La Plata County and the Snowmass Chapel in Pitkin County.

Leading up to the drawing, the organization’s nearly 800 employees engaged in about 1,050 volunteer hours, according to the organization’s news release. The organization’s compensated volunteer program encourages employees to take 24 hours of annual paid volunteer time, supporting over 19,200 volunteer hours.

Alpine Bank has a few locations in Summit County, including in Breckenridge, Frisco, Copper Mountain and Dillon.