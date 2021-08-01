Alpine Inn workforce housing applications open Aug. 2

Alpine Inn in Frisco is pictured on Thursday, July 1. The inn and Summit County are partnering to master lease the property's 37 units to turn them into long-term housing for the local workforce.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County is opening applications for the Alpine Inn on Monday, Aug. 2, a Frisco hotel recently leased by the county for conversion into affordable workforce housing units.

The Inn will have 26 rooms available to those who work at least an average of 30 hours a week for a business providing goods and services in Summit County. Individuals doing remote work for businesses outside of the county are not eligible.

Rent will be $850 per month with a $350 dollar deposit for each unit. Priority will be given to those who are at or below 80% of area median income: $53,840 for a one-person household and $61,550 for a two-person household. If rooms are still available, individuals with incomes of 100% area median income or less can apply.

The county will also reserve six rooms for its own employees, four rooms for small businesses and nonprofits and two rooms for school district employees. Small business applications will be taken through Aug. 16, and applicants must be based in Colorado with annual receipts less than $2.5 million.

Applicants are required to move in this month, and move-in dates begin Aug. 9.

One parking spot will be provided per room. Two adults are permitted per room, though more children per room may be permitted if needed. Tenants will be responsible for providing their own linens and pillows.

Rental terms will be set at a 90-day minimum and can go for six months or longer if needed. No lease will go past June 1, 2022.

To request an application, email AlpineInn@Corumreg.com .