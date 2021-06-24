Alpine Lumber opens in Silverthorne
Earlier this month, Alpine Lumber in Silverthorne officially opened its doors.
The new lumber yard sits on 9 acres, 6 of which were developed for the lumber yard. In addition to its new Silverthorne location at 240 S. Adams Ave., the company also has locations in Eagle, Buena Vista, Granby and Steamboat Springs.
The Silverthorne location opened June 2. The location is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
The business primarily works with professional contractors, but Northwest Area Manager Skip Dierdorff said the company also does a fair amount of business with homeowners.
“Summit County has been an attractive market for us for a long time, and I think the timing just worked out for our company to make an investment,” Dierdorff said.
