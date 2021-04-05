Alta Verde apartment project to begin site work this week

The 128-acre McCain property in Breckenridge is under development, as pictured on Tuesday, May 19.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the project will break ground later this month.

Construction is moving forward on the new Alta Verde workforce housing development in Breckenridge. Cassandra Bishop, development coordinator for Gorman & Co., wrote in an email that the company, which was selected by the town of Breckenridge as the developer for the project, began site work Monday and will break ground later in the month.

Alta Verde is an 80-unit apartment complex that will feature rental units capped at 60% of area median income . According to the Summit Combined Housing Authority, the annual income for an individual in the 60% bracket is $40,380 in 2021.

The development will include 36 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units. The project will feature amenities including laundry facilities, a picnic area, a community garden and electric vehicle charging stations.

A goal of the complex is to be a net zero energy development. According to a news release, the development is on track to meet the goal with more than 600 kilowatts of photovoltaics installed on the roofs.