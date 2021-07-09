American Rescue Plan provides health insurance relief for Colroadans

When the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, it provided relief in a variety of different ways, including in regard to health insurance.

Through the American Rescue Plan, people seeking health insurance and those who are already enrolled in a plan on Connect for Health Colorado will see new discounts on health insurance premiums, according to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s website.

This means Coloradans might be eligible for financial help and can apply for a plan through Connect for Health Colorado through Aug. 15. According to the site, those who have lost their jobs qualify for even larger subsidies.

For more information on these changes and to schedule an appointment with a representative at the resource center, visit SummitFIRC.org .