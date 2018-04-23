An FAQ for paying property taxes in Summit County

Throughout the year, the Summit County Treasurer's Office fields thousands of calls from property owners with questions regarding past and current property tax payments. Below you will find answers to common questions as well as information regarding upcoming deadlines and payment options.

• What options do I have for paying property taxes in Colorado? Owners can choose to pay taxes in two half installments or by one full installment

• When are property taxes due? Half Installments: 1st installment, February 28; 2nd installment, June 15; full installment, April 30.

• Have I or my mortgage company paid first half? To verify if you or your mortgage company submitted first half installment, visit the county website (www.summitcountyco.gov) and click on the property tax link featured at the top of the page. You can refine your search by year and then by schedule number, owner, or address. An account summary will be visible at the bottom of the page.

• Can I get a copy of my tax notice? Yes, after searching your property choose the option to "print tax notice."

• Can I get a receipt for a past payment? Yes, after searching your property choose the option to "print account statement."

Recommended Stories For You

• Can I get historical payment information? Yes, change the year of your search in the main search engine.

How can I submit payment?

• In person: 208 E. Lincoln Ave, Breckenridge

• Mailed USPS: PO Box 289, Breckenridge CO 80424

• Online: Debit or Credit (3rd party processing fee), E-check ($1.00 flat fee)

What year am I paying taxes for?

In Colorado, tax payments are made in arrears (2017 taxes are due in 2018)

I didn't own the property all of 2017, am I responsible for the full amount? Yes, contact your title company or review your HUD-1 for details as to the proration and collection of taxes at closing.

For questions, please contact Deputy Treasurer Ryne Scholl at 970 453-3443 or ryne.scholl@summitcountyco.gov