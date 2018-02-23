An opportunity to meet Dreamers, as well as to learn more about the DREAM act, will take place on Monday, Feb. 26

A group of local nonprofits, immigrant advocates and Dreamers are coming together to hold an event on Monday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Library. The event will be a meet-and-greet opportunity with Dreamers as well as to educate the public about the DREAM Act.

The DREAM Act (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act) has been in legislative limbo since the first version of the bill was introduced in Congress back in 2001. The DREAM Act aims to eventually grant legal residency to immigrants who arrived as minors and live in the U.S. without documentation or legal status. Currently, Congress is deadlocked over passing a clean DREAM Act with no end in sight.

Javier Pineda, a Dreamer, said that the event is being held to clear up some misconceptions about DREAM. "There's a difference between the DREAM Act and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) that a lot of people are not aware of, and we hope to educate non-immigrants about DREAM and what it means to Dreamers."

The event is primarily a partnership between Elevation Law, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition and Bethany Immigration Services. Pizza and refreshments will be available.