Applicants received ahead of Monday’s deadline likely to land homes at Silverthorne’s Smith Ranch

Anyone interested in owning a home in Silverthorne is highly encouraged to apply to get into Smith Ranch, a new neighborhood of workforce housing on the northern end of town, because the odds are in their favor.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Monday, and a lottery drawing is scheduled for later this month. However, the number of applications has not exceeded the number of units available, according to town officials.

That means that if someone is interested, they have a real opportunity to join the Smith Ranch Neighborhood's first phase since only about 40 applications have been received so far for 60 housing units.

Phase one of the Smith Ranch Neighborhood consists of 17 single-family homes, 16 duplex units and 27 townhome units. The units are two- to three-bedroom townhomes, three-bedroom duplexes and three- to four-bedroom single-family homes.

Prices range from $252,268 for a two-bedroom townhome up to $551,565 for a four-bedroom single family home. Most of the homes will have built-in garages.

The units will also be deed-restricted and they must be owner-occupied by residents who work at least 30 hours per week in Summit County.

Applications are available online at SummitHousing.us; by emailing info@summithousing.us; at the SCHA office, 110 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge; or at the Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle, Silverthorne.