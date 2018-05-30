Application deadline for new workforce housing in Breckenridge is Friday
May 30, 2018
For anyone who wants to get in on the next wave of workforce housing in Breckenridge, Friday's deadline to apply for the upcoming lottery at Blue 52 is fast approaching.
Applications for the Blue 52 workforce-housing development in Breckenridge can be downloaded at Blue52Breckenridge.com or picked up at Summit Combined Housing Authority, 110 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge.
People will need to submit their applications to the Summit Combined Housing Authority with a conditional lender approval and $35 non-refundable application fee.
On June 15, there will be a lottery to determine which applicants will be offered contracts, and move-ins are expected from July to November.
For more, go to the website or call Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties at 970-306-6785 or 970-485-1571.
Trending In: Local
- Red, White and Blue puts out Breckenridge house fire on Sunday
- Here’s a roundup of things to do in Summit County this Memorial Day weekend
- Breckenridge reels from boy’s death as investigation into fatal truck-on-bike collision continues
- Sheriff’s Office: be wary of rising river levels
- Ridership on steep trajectory for Aspen’s bike-share program
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne gives hostel-style hotel, to be made out of 16 shipping containers, the thumbs up
- Red, White and Blue puts out Breckenridge house fire on Sunday
- ‘A gateway’ to play: Details emerge as Silverthorne pushes forward with new town-owned park
- Former Aspen climber Charlotte Fox, survivor of Mount Everest disaster, dies in home accident, friends say
- Biff America: A postal mourning morning