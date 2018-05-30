Application deadline for new workforce housing in Breckenridge is Friday

For anyone who wants to get in on the next wave of workforce housing in Breckenridge, Friday's deadline to apply for the upcoming lottery at Blue 52 is fast approaching.

Applications for the Blue 52 workforce-housing development in Breckenridge can be downloaded at Blue52Breckenridge.com or picked up at Summit Combined Housing Authority, 110 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge.

People will need to submit their applications to the Summit Combined Housing Authority with a conditional lender approval and $35 non-refundable application fee.

On June 15, there will be a lottery to determine which applicants will be offered contracts, and move-ins are expected from July to November.

For more, go to the website or call Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties at 970-306-6785 or 970-485-1571.