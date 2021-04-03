Applications being accepted for community gardening plots

High Country Conservation Center is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis for area community gardens.

The Breckenridge community garden has 34 12-by-6-foot plots adjacent to the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge. The plot fee is $100.

Nancy’s Garden in Frisco consists of three greenhouses with 19 8.5-by-2.5-foot plots. The plot fee is $50 plus a $50 deposit that will be refunded after the completion of 20 volunteer shifts in the garden.

Garden plot fees support overall maintenance of the garden including water bills, community tools and general operation. For more information and to apply, visit HighCountryConservation.org/community-gardens .