Applications for Phase 5 of Smith Ranch now open
Applications are now open for Phase 5 of the Smith Ranch Neighborhood.
Phase 5 includes 40 deed-restricted units, ranging from two-bedroom townhomes to four-bedroom, single-family homes.
Applications will be open until noon July 29 and can be submitted to the Summit Combined Housing Authority at SummitHousing.us/portfolio-item/smith-ranch-phase-5. The lottery will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.
Smith Ranch will also host a virtual open house July 15.
