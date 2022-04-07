Breckenridge Events Committee seeks community member from the Upper Blue River area

The town of Breckenridge has opened applications for the Breckenridge Events Committee.

Consisting of member organizations including the town’s tourism office, Town Council, Breckenridge Creative Arts and other groups in the tourism industry, the committee also includes two at-large members. The committee assesses community concerns related to the number, types and impacts of events. Events are reviewed based on strategic criteria, which includes attracting destination guests, branding, community goodwill, sustainable visitation and quality of life for residents.

Specifically, the committee has an opening for one of its at-large members. Applicants that are interested must live in the Upper Blue area, which spans from Hoosier to Farmers Korner.

To apply, fill out the online form or send a letter of interest to shannonh@townofbreckenridge.com or 150 Ski Hill Road, P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, Colorado, 80424. Applications are due Friday, April 22.