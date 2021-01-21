Applications open for Breckenridge’s February business assistance program

The town of Breckenridge’s business assistance program has been extended through February. Eligible small businesses can apply for the program, which will distribute one-time relief payments to locally owned small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, through Feb. 7.

Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, fitness clubs, caterers and movie theaters that are currently operating and have revenue that has been reduced at least 20% due to capacity restrictions.

All businesses that apply and qualify for the grant will receive a grant, but award amounts will depend on funding and qualified businesses. Grant award decisions will be made the week of Feb. 8 and grants will be issued by Feb. 12.

Businesses can apply at Bit.ly/3p7R2ky.