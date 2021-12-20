Apres Shores and River West developments in Silverthorne contribute an estimated $309,000 toward town’s 5A fund

A rendering shows what TG Developments' Apres Shores project will look like once completed. The company broke ground on its latest project in Silverthorne in December, and it expects the development to be wrapped up in time for the 2022-23 ski season.

TG Developments/Courtesy rendering

The Apres Shores and River West developments in Silverthorne are both market-rate projects, but the impact fees they’ve contributed to Silverthorne’s 5A affordable housing fund totals around $309,000. The town’s Planning Manager Linda Lesmes said the money will equate to a subsidy for close to four homes at Smith Ranch, the town’s workforce neighborhood.

According to a news release from TG Developments, the company behind both projects, the groundbreaking for Apres Shores was held earlier this month. The development is located at 740 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, and it will feature 60 units once completed. The release stated that 20% of these units have already been sold. The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2022-23 ski season.

The company’s River West development broke ground in 2019, and construction will be wrapped up in December. According to the release, all condos in this development have been sold. The development consists of 92 units, 76 of which are condos and 16 of which are rentals.

Both developments are owned by a mix of locals, second-home owners and investors.