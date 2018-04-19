Arapahoe Basin resort will be hosting an Earth Day event to promote carpooling and sustainability on Saturday, April 21

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, partnering with Darn Tough and Clif Bar, will be holding an Earth Day 2018 event on Saturday, April 21, starting at 9 a.m. to promote carpooling and sustainability. The event will include product giveaways, raffles, a scavenger hunt and an après party. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Protect Our Winters environmental nonprofit.

To promote carpooling, the first several hundred people who show up to the event with three or more people in their car will receive Darn Tough Socks, Clif Bars and raffle tickets for the free après party at 3 p.m. featuring live music and drink specials in Mountain Goat Plaza. The event will also feature a scavenger hunt around the mountain, where participants will learn about A-Basin's recycling and sustainability efforts while filling out a "passport" to win prizes. The scavenger hunt will cost $20 per team of two, and an extra $5 for each additional person. Registration will be available at the Arapahoe Basin tent in the base area.

At 2 p.m. the event will feature several speakers, including two-time Olympian Gretchen Bleiler, television host Philippe Cousteau (grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau) and local athlete Cody Cirillo to talk about climate change.

There will be a special events lift ticket price for everyone who attends the event.