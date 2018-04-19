Arapahoe Basin resort will be hosting an Earth Day event to promote carpooling and sustainability on Saturday, April 21
April 19, 2018
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, partnering with Darn Tough and Clif Bar, will be holding an Earth Day 2018 event on Saturday, April 21, starting at 9 a.m. to promote carpooling and sustainability. The event will include product giveaways, raffles, a scavenger hunt and an après party. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Protect Our Winters environmental nonprofit.
To promote carpooling, the first several hundred people who show up to the event with three or more people in their car will receive Darn Tough Socks, Clif Bars and raffle tickets for the free après party at 3 p.m. featuring live music and drink specials in Mountain Goat Plaza. The event will also feature a scavenger hunt around the mountain, where participants will learn about A-Basin's recycling and sustainability efforts while filling out a "passport" to win prizes. The scavenger hunt will cost $20 per team of two, and an extra $5 for each additional person. Registration will be available at the Arapahoe Basin tent in the base area.
At 2 p.m. the event will feature several speakers, including two-time Olympian Gretchen Bleiler, television host Philippe Cousteau (grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau) and local athlete Cody Cirillo to talk about climate change.
There will be a special events lift ticket price for everyone who attends the event.
Trending In: Local
- Frisco releases summer race schedule
- Man killed in avalanche near Breckenridge ID’ed as experts warn of heightened danger
- Permit system goes into effect Wednesday for overnight visitors to Conundrum Hot Springs
- ‘Skiing off to war’ presents story of 10th Mountain Division Wednesday
- Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District hosting candidate forum ahead of first contested board election in years
Trending Sitewide
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- Summit County and the rest of the High Country may see up to 8 inches of snow later this week
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- At Copper Mountain Resort’s closing weekend, slopesoakers explain what makes a great pond skimmer (video)