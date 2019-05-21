Arapahoe Basin Ski Area boasts big recycling numbers for 2019 season

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced sustainability figures from its 2018/19 season, which included recycling over 75,000 pounds of material and saving 65,000 plastic bottles from entering the waste stream with its water-filling stations.

Deepan Dutta / ddutta@summitdaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area continues to lead the way when it comes to sustainability practices in the snowsports business. In an Instagram video released this past Sunday as part of A-Basin’s “Sustainability Sunday” weekly update on its operations, A-Basin sustainability manager Mike Nathan presented impressive statistics from the past winter season.

In the video, Nathan said that as of the end of April, A-Basin had recycled over 75,000 pounds of material placed into its comingled recycling stream, while also separating and recycling just under 25,000 pounds of glass, which cannot be recycled at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.

Nathan also said that the ski area composted 47,000 pounds of food waste and collected over 100,000 pieces of energy bar wrappers and snack bags. Through its water-filling station deployment, A-Basin also saved the equivalent of over 69,000 plastic water bottles from entering the waste stream.

“All of this great progress is 100% due to you guys coming up here and helping us meet our goals when you go skiing and riding,” Nathan said in the video.