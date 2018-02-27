Arts Alive plans double-header for March exhibition

The Arts Alive Gallery in Breckenridge will host back-to-back shows in March, featuring the local Women of Watercolor along with award-winning local artist Sandi Bruns.

Often called "WOW!," the Women of Watercolor group was founded in 1999 by 10 women. It's open to all levels of painters and now boasts having more than 60 members.

WOW! shares its members' work with the public in at least one exhibition every year. This year, the winter exhibition is at Arts Alive Gallery, whose mission is to support the arts through partnerships that foster teaching, fundraising and showcasing local art.

At the same time WOW! takes over one side of the gallery, the other side will go to Bruns, one of WOW's founding members and the gallery's artist of the month.

For her exhibit, Bruns will be showing off "A Few of My Favorite Things."

According to a news release, Bruns' prints have won various awards, including a Purchase Award from the Smithsonian Institute's Young Printmakers show.

She also has degrees in design, fashion, textiles and printmaking.

In San Francisco, Bruns exhibited with the William Sawyer Gallery and was a member of San Francisco Women Artists. She's also co-authored and illustrated the book "Dress Smart," first published in 1988, and updated and republished its second edition in 2004, and she's produced one-woman exhibitions hosted in Breckenridge, Dillon and Omaha, Nebraska.

Furthermore, she's delighted "to have WOW's back" for this exhibition. The Arts Alive gallery is inside the La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St., Breckenridge.

The exhibit will remain up throughout March with a reception featuring art, wine and various food items created "by a plethora of creative artist 'chefs,'" from 4-8 p.m. March 10.

For more, go to WomenOfWaterColor.com or SummitArts.org.