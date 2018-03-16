Artwork from Silverthorne Elementary students on display at the Red Buffalo Cafe
March 16, 2018
Artwork from Silverthorne Elementary students are on proud display at the Red Buffalo Cafe in Silverthorne. Long-term substitute art teacher Lynn Drager asked students from kindergarten through the fifth grade to come up with creative variations on the theme of red buffaloes. She then collaborated with the Red Buffalo Cafe, which she frequents, to have selected pieces of student art displayed there. The pieces depict red buffaloes engaged in a variety of activities like skiing or enjoying coffee.
Drager said she came up with the idea to have students publicly display their art after she taught similar projects in Fort Lauderdale and Longmont.
"The kids had so much fun creating these pieces," she said. "I think it makes a powerful impression to have their art displayed in public, it really makes their art seem more alive. It really brings out the joy of art for the kids and the community."
Drager said the artwork will be on display at the Red Buffalo Cafe at 358 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne through the end of the month.
