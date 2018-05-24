Attention Summit County voters: May 29 last day to switch parties for primary election
May 24, 2018
The Summit County Clerk & Recorder is reminding voters that May 29 is the last day for party-affiliated voters to switch parties and receive that party's ballot. This will also be the first year that unaffiliated voters will receive ballots from both parties, but only one should be sent back for the voter's chosen party.
County clerk Kathleen Neel also announced that ballots will start being sent out the week of June 4, and that they will not be forwarded to other addresses.
"Ballots are not forwarded, so if you have an address change you want to update it on http://www.govotecolorado.com," Neel said.
