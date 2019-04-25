Attorney General announces financial security task force for Colorado’s seniors

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the formation of a new joint task force on Wednesday meant to help protect the financial security of older residents in Colorado.

Weiser, who made the announcement at Senior Lobby Day in Denver, said that by 2030 the number of Coloradans over 65 years old would double, reaching about 1.3 million and 20% of the population.

“I view our changing age demographic with great optimism,” said Weiser. “It is a sign that we are a place where people are committed to tradition, and to building deep roots … but this change will also carry some challenges. As Colorado’s Attorney General, one of my office’s most important responsibilities is to protect older Americans from fraud, scams and abuse.”

The group, called The Task Force for Financial Security for Older Coloradans, will bring together government agencies and stakeholders to work on issues surrounding financial literacy, security, consumer protection and elder abuse.