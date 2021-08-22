August is Child Support Awareness Month in Colorado

As part of Child Support Awareness Month in August, Summit County Child Support Services staff will hold an event to answer questions and provide material about child support services in the area. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, outside the front entrance of the Summit County Justice Center, 501 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge.

The payment of child support contributes to improved parent-child relationships, improved educational attainment for children and reduced reliance on public assistance programs, according to a news release.

The month also honors parents who support their children and child support professionals who collected more than $385 million for families across the state in 2020. In fiscal year 2021, Colorado was awarded $2 million in federal grant funding to further develop its child support program.

For more information, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/321/child-support-services .