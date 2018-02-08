Authorities ID man found dead at Frisco overlook on Interstate 70
February 8, 2018
The Summit County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was found inside a snow-covered car Wednesday morning at the Frisco Scenic Overlook as Elsworth Crowe Jr., 50, of Denver.
The manner and cause of his death are pending an autopsy, which will be performed later this week, according to the coroner's office.
Authorities closed the Frisco Scenic Overlook on westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday as they investigated Crowe's death at the popular pull-off site.
Police were called to the overlook shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday to check on a car that had been left there for a few days.
Inside, they found Crowe's body in the driver's seat. He was the only person inside the car.
Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Pat Williams said that police do not suspect foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
