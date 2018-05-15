Backstage Theatre in Breckenridge seeks summer housing for performers
May 15, 2018
The Backstage Theatre is looking for affordable housing during the summer months, June through August, for about 16 performers, according to the nonprofit theater troop.
Anyone who might be looking for tenants or knows of someone who is can email executive director Erin Gigliello at egigliello@backstagetheatre.org. Not all of the performers need to be housed in the same place.
