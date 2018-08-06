Bear stuck in tree above laundromat draws crowd in Breckenridge

A group of spectators gathered around the Breckenridge Laundromat on Monday afternoon to catch a glimpse of one of Colorado's most alluring animals: the black bear.

The bear climbed about 30 feet into a tree above the Laundromat, located on South French Street and Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge, where it could be seen hanging out and watching the crowd below. One witness said the bear climbed up earlier Monday at around 9:30 a.m., where he stayed on a branch for much of the day.

The Breckenridge Police Department is aware of the bear and intends to leave it alone as much as possible.

"We're monitoring it, and just making sure nobody gets too close," said Sgt. Garrison Green of the Breckenridge Police Department. "It's already been tagged by Parks and Wildlife, so if it gets a second strike they'll have to euthanize it. So we're trying to avoid that."

Green noted that pedestrians should stay away unless they live or have other business in the area, rather than risk crowding the bear or blocking traffic.

"We hope it decides to go back to its home somewhere else, and just gets bored in that tree," said Green.