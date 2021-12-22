Beaver Run Resort employees recognized at statewide event for hospitality

Kathryn Weldon, left, is Beaver Run Resort's director of housekeeping and was recognized for her outstanding service in the hotel and lodging industry.

Beaver Run Resort/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association awarded two Beaver Run Resort employees its annual Stars of the Industry Award, which recognizes those who best symbolize quality service in the industry.

Kathryn Weldon, who has been director of housekeeping at Beaver Run for about 20 years, said being recognized like this wouldn’t be possible without the help of her team. July 2022 will mark Weldon’s 30-year anniversary of working with the resort.

In her current role, Weldon manages a workforce of 80 housekeepers and managers in the winter, making sure rooms are cleaned properly and that guests are satisfied. She said her favorite part of the job is meeting visitors from all around the world.

“It’s like working at the United Nations,” Weldon said. “We have people from everywhere, and you learn a lot about different cultures, and it’s just a pleasure to meet and work with people from all over the world.”

Weldon said she has poured her heart into her job and Beaver Run, and that she’s been there so long because of what a great employer the resort is.

“I raised two daughters while working there,” Weldon said. “They made it possible for me to have that work-life balance, and I’m very honored with this award. … We treat our employees like family. We all feel that we’re listened to, and we feel loyalty to Beaver Run just because we’re treated very well.”

Jeremy Olson, left, is Beaver Run Resort's purchasing manager and was recognized for his outstanding service in the hotel and lodging industry.

Beaver Run Resort/Courtesy photo

Also recognized for his work is purchasing manager Jeremy Olson, who has been with Beaver Run for just over a year now. He said the purchasing department assists in acquiring goods and making sure every department in the resort is stocked with what it needs to provide an exceptional guest experience.

To Olson, he’s doing his job well if orders are filled, housekeeping supplies are stocked, kitchens and dining outlets are ready to go and everything is running smoothly for guests and staff.

Olson said he’ll help anyone he comes across find what they need, but that he’s the guy for information on shipping directly from Beaver Run for guests.

“I make sure that they have all the information and let them know the process for making a memorable stay,” Olson wrote in an email. “I also let them know that they can always ship out from here to send their skis, snowboards or luggage home so that it is one less concern on their travels back home. This always seems to brighten up their day.”

Olson is also credited with being a team-player like Weldon.

“It makes me humble that the people I work with think that I am a great asset to the team here,” Olson said. “When you are part of a team and you win any award, it is a win for the team.”

Beaver Run marketing manager Amy Kemp and spa manager Tracie Edstrom were both nominated for the award, as well.