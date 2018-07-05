Beer, Local Art, Music event at Warren Station

Warren Station at Keystone Resort will hold its bi-annual event, B.L.A.M! (Beer, Local Art, Music), a local artist showcase with live music and beer specials available from New Belgium Brewing, on Saturday, July 7. Seventeen local artists have been chosen to display and sell their artwork. They will be available to discuss their process and technique. The art on display will include photography, painting, woodwork, clothing, glass art and more.

Food will be available for purchase and drink specials will be served at the Warren Station Bar throughout the evening. Local bluegrass fusion band Banshee Tree will headline the event and tickets are $5. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the art show taking place until 9 p.m. and music until 9:15 p.m.

The event will take place at Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive in Keystone. For tickets in advance, visit WarrenStation.com