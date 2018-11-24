Bennet, Hickenlooper secure funding for watershed protection
November 24, 2018
On Tuesday, Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. John Hickenlooper announced that they had secured $20.2 million in Emergency Watershed Protection funds for wildfire recovery projects in La Plata, Huerfano, Costilla and Eagle counties. Through mitigation of post-fire flooding and watershed restoration, the projects will protect communities affected by the 416, Spring Creek and Lake Christine fires. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement follows months of work coordinating between local officials and state and federal agencies to assemble these successful applications for federal funding.
"Colorado's 2018 wildfire season was one of the most destructive to date and requires a robust response," Bennet said in a press release. "These EWP funds will help Coloradans prevent flooding and debris that threaten their property and communities. We'll continue working with Gov. Hickenlooper and local officials to ensure they have the federal resources they need to recover from the wildfires."
"These funds will make Colorado communities more resilient as they recover from wildfires," said Hickenlooper. "We are grateful to Sen. Bennet and his office for accomplishing what few have been able to do: jumpstart the federal government into action."
