Best of Summit nomination period ends July 18
Nominations are set to wrap up Sunday, July 18, for the annual Best of Summit contest. Businesses must be nominated for a chance to appear on the final ballot.
This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across six categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping and Sports & Recreation. Businesses with the most nominations will be selected for the final ballot, which will open for voting Aug. 6.
Winners will be announced in October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.
Nominations can be made at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.
