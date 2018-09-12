BGV Gives now accepting applications for fall grants

Local nonprofits seeking support from the local company Breckenridge Grand Vacations can apply for a 2018 fall grant until midnight Oct. 1.

Managed by the company's philanthropic branch, BGV Gives, the program has awarded more than $1.6 million since 2015 to nonprofit organizations in Summit and Park counties, not including BGV's annual contribution to the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center Library and to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

Nonprofits can apply for two different categories — $1,000 or less and in-kind donations or for larger requests from $1,000-$20,000.

For the BGV Gives grants program, any requested funds must directly benefit residents of Summit and/or Park counties. Applicants must demonstrate a clearly documented need for the program or service, and priority will be given to applications in the health, human services and education areas.

Grants will be announced in December. In its last fall grants cycle, BGV Gives awarded over $300,000 to 29 local organizations.

Applications must be submitted via email in PDF format no later than Oct. 1 to BGV Gives program manager Deb Edwards at dedwards@breckgv.com. For more, go to BGVGives.org or call Edwards at 970-547-8748.