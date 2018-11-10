Big Boi joins Gramatik for Breck’s Mountain Dew Snow Dance

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced a big new artist taking part in its "Mountain Dew Snow Dance," a free concert and full-day event experience on the mountain on Saturday, Nov. 17. Special guest Big Boi, of Outkast, will join headliner Gramatik and local band The Reminders. There will also be appearances by professional snowboarders, gold medalist Red Gerard and Julia Marino.

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the base of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort with a wide variety of on-mountain experiences all day, and will conclude at the South Gondola parking lot with a live concert. Free parking is available at the Satellite Lot and a complimentary shuttle will be provided.