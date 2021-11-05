Bistro North fine dining restaurant opens in Dillon

The front dining room of Bistro North is pictured in October. The restaurant recently opened as a spinoff of its Breckenridge sister, Blue River Bistro. It's located in Dillon at 270 Dillon Ridge Road.

Morgan Moutrie/Bistro North

Dillon has a new, upscale place to eat: Jay Beckerman officially opened Bistro North on Oct. 13, giving Dillon its first fine dining experience.

A spinoff of Blue River Bistro in Breckenridge, the new location on the north end of the county has been over a year in the making and took the place of the former Ruby Tuesday. The name of the new eatery is a play on Blue River Bistro’s name as well as its location in the county. The new establishment is very similar to its flagship location, with the same menu items and hours, though general manager Jessica Taylor said the new location will have unique daily specials.

Since opening just under a month ago, both Beckerman and Taylor said their welcoming into the Dillon community has been nothing short of heartfelt.

“We really have felt the love of this community and the sheer joy of bringing more local options to (this side of the county),” Taylor said. “It’s not just another chain restaurant that came in here. It’s a place that (locals) can call home, too.”

Since opening, Taylor and Beckerman said they’ve focused on catering to local clientele, which has proven to pay off. Taylor noted that already, some customers have come in seven or eight times because of their love for the food and atmosphere.

The high volume of repeat customers also speaks to the new restaurant’s service. In late August, Beckerman said he was looking to fill around 70 positions. More recently, he credited Taylor with the ease of filling all those jobs. Once hired, Beckerman said the new staff had a chance to practice their skills before the restaurant opened by hosting Blue River Bistro’s staff and their dates at the new location. Not only was it a chance for the employees to practice in their new roles, but he said it was also a way to say thanks to the original staff for their help training the new hires.

Taylor points to Beckerman’s long history in the county and his success operating Blue River Bistro as a reason hiring went smoothly. Taylor noted that some staff members at Blue River Bistro have been with the establishment for around 20 years.

To prepare for the opening of the new restaurant, the team renovated the inside of the building and gave the exterior a fresh coat of paint. The interior is decorated with local art, some of which was done by Matt Joshua, the same artist who created geometric pieces for Mountain Dweller Coffee Shop in Frisco. Also hanging on the walls are photographs taken by some of the staff members. Taylor, who has a background in art, said the combination of pieces creates an upscale, comfortable environment to relax in while also paying homage to employees.

The local feel is evident in the menu, too.

“We’re here to support our community,” Beckerman said. “All of our draft beers are sourced within 10 miles of here. All of our olive oils, salts, vinegars, honey, coffee, tea, ground beef, ice cream — everything is within our county, and that’s very important to us.”

Some familiar lunch favorites include the crispy tiger shrimp, cream of tomato basil soup, the bistro garden salad and the chicken walnut sandwich. Dinner items include the pine nut-crusted Scottish salmon, the slow-roasted buffalo short-ribs and chicken Marsala dish.

Like Blue River Bistro, Beckerman said Bistro North will be open during the holidays featuring special holiday menus.

Bistro North, 270 Dillon Ridge Road in the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center, is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and from 4-10 p.m. for dinner. For more information about the restaurant, visit BistroNorthDillon.com .