Blue River seeks applicants for new Community Fund, looks to fill planning, zoning vacancy

Blue River is requesting letters of interest from any residents who would like to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission at the same time the town's Citizen Advisory Committee is seeking applications for funding projects deemed beneficial to the community.

With direction from the Blue River Board of Trustees, the Citizen Advisory Committee is in the process of developing a new community fund to provide resources for organizations that benefit the community.

The advisory committee will serve as the liaison between residents and the town trustees to develop, improve and elongate the quality of life and prosperity of Blue River with the funding awards.

Applications will be accepted through May 31 for funding in the following year.

For more info or an application form, go to Colorado.gov/TownOfBlueRiver under the "Community" tab and "Blue River Citizen Advisory Committee." People may also email town administrator and clerk Michelle Eddy at michelle@townofbluriver.org.

Additionally, the town's Planning and Zoning Commission, which meets on the first Tuesday of each month and is tasked with zoning and reviewing building applications, is seeking letters of interest for appointment to a four-year term.

Letters of interest may be mailed to Eddy at PO Box 1784, Breckenridge, CO 80424 or sent via email to townofbluerivercolorado@yahoo.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. May 15.