Blue River Trail detour in Silverthorne through Friday
The Blue River Trail will have a detour in place in the area by The Blue — which was formerly Century Link — and The Pad in Silverthorne through the end of the day Friday, Aug. 27.
The Blue is connecting its new subdivision to the water line, which happens to be under the bike path, warranting a detour.
