Blue River Watershed Group to host volunteer river cleanup

The Blue River Watershed Group is encouraging folks to volunteer to clean up litter and other pollutants from the Blue River in a basinwide event.

The volunteer event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 across the entire river basin. After trash removal in the morning, volunteers can listed to music and get free lunch, beer and prizes from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum.

Registration is available at BlueRiverWatershed.org . Folks can sign up with a small group, individually or as a leader for a team of volunteers.