Blue River Watershed Group to host volunteer river cleanup
The Blue River Watershed Group is encouraging folks to volunteer to clean up litter and other pollutants from the Blue River in a basinwide event.
The volunteer event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 across the entire river basin. After trash removal in the morning, volunteers can listed to music and get free lunch, beer and prizes from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum.
Registration is available at BlueRiverWatershed.org. Folks can sign up with a small group, individually or as a leader for a team of volunteers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.