Bluebird Market at Fourth Street Crossing to bring new eateries and Summit favorites to Silverthorne

Event space in the Bluebird Market is pictured Monday, Jan. 18, in Silverthorne. The market has secured a number of tenants, including restaurants, a bakery and a coffee house.

The Bluebird Market, which is part of Silverthorne’s new Fourth Street Crossing development, has most of its new food hall tenants lined up, including familiar local establishments, new eateries and Denver-based restaurants.

Chimayo Grill and Crepes a la Cart will open new locations in the market, joining new businesses Nomad Coffee House, Don’t Call Me Charlie’s Ice Cream and Colorado Marketplace & Bakery. In addition, Denver-based Mighty Hospitality Group will open OK Poke, The Mighty Colorado Burger and a central bar, which is yet to be named.

Bluebird Market will use open seating indoors and on outdoor patios as well as offer event space. In total, there will be room for 10-12 restaurant tenants, three retail spaces and a co-working space. The Old Dillon Inn, which is encapsulated by the market, is being made into a restaurant and speakeasy.

Larry Hutton and his wife, Jill, are the owners of the new Nomad Coffee House, which Larry Hutton said will have an exploration and travel theme based on his own experiences abroad.

“We’re going to have the traditional menu of lattes and breves and flat whites and what you can get at every coffee shop,” Hutton said. “But our plan is to have specialty drinks, whether they’re constant or seasonal, based on where I’ve been in the world and where my wife has been in the world. And (we’ll) offer things that you can’t really get anywhere else, or if you can get them, I would like there to be a story attached to them.”

Hutton said he’s had a long-term interest in getting involved in the coffee business but that various locations didn’t work out, and he was wary of starting a brick and mortar establishment from scratch. So the marketplace, with its smaller vendor spaces, felt like a great way to get started, he said.

Working with Fourth Street Crossing development company Milender White’s Director of Property Operations Scott Vollmer, Hutton said he feels encouraged to launch his business at the marketplace and grow from there. As the theme of the coffee house is inspired by Hutton’s love of travel, he has ideas to bring the theme to life by giving away free coffee to customers who send postcards from their travels and then using those cards to decorate the location.

Vendor stalls are under construction at the Bluebird Market on Monday, Jan. 18. Nine tenants that will serve various food and drink items have been announced.

Heather Beckman is opening Colorado Marketplace & Bakery with her husband, Ian. The business will include grab-and-go options as part of the marketplace, with sandwiches, soups and premade meals as well as a bakery with fresh bread, cookies, a line of gluten-free items and seasonal items like homemade holiday candy. Heather Beckman said a goal is to create items that, for example, tourists might come back for every Christmas as part of their visit to Summit County.

The two have some experience under their belts as they previously co-owned a restaurant in Fort Collins and Heather Beckman has experience decorating cakes. She plans to continue offering cakes for birthdays, events and weddings.

“It’s a perfect space,” Heather Beckman said. “It’s nice and small for us to start and get our feet wet. Everything’s going to be made from scratch. We’re going to do everything in-house other than maybe some butchering at first.”

The Old Dillon Inn, which will be used as a restaurant and speakeasy, is encapsulated by the Bluebird Market.

Teresa Toczek, co-owner of Chimayo, said she and her partner, Frank Michaud, have wanted to expand the business for years and found the market hall to be a good spot for a spinoff of the original location. Baja Chimayo will focus on tacos — both its signature fish and shrimp tacos as well as new recipes the two have been wanting to try out.

“We have a slew of other taco ideas and recipes,” Toczek said. “It’s difficult to incorporate (new recipes) in our current store just for space, and our die-hard customers don’t like to see change, so this little location in the food hall is good. We’re going to really experiment and broaden the area of our menu.”

While Chimayo is expanding into Silverthorne, Toczek said the duo is still open to expanding to other locations, including franchising the business.

Interior construction is underway Monday, Jan. 18, at Fourth Street Crossing’s Bluebird Market, which will host a mix of food and retail vendors.

As for construction of the market hall, Tim Fredregill, development executive for Fourth Street Crossing development company Milender White, said it has gone slower than anticipated due to pandemic-related factors, such as a lack of available employees in Summit County. However, he said the frame of the building is complete and the interior is being worked on. He now anticipates an opening in late spring or early summer, adding that opening during the shoulder season would help work out any kinks prior to summer and would better allow for capacity limits that could still be in place.

Fredregill said the plan is for all of the vendor stalls in the market to open at the same time, which means nine kitchens have to be set up in the next few months. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing work is the focus as construction continues.