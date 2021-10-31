Bluebird Market in Silverthorne expected to open in November

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne is pictured Sunday, Oct. 31. The market is expected to open sometime in November, with a grand opening celebration in December.

Lindsey Toomer/Summit Daily News

As Bluebird Market is nearing completion, business owners in the market are ecstatic to get up and running soon. Instead of construction workers, the market will soon be full of residents and visitors looking for a quick bite.

Scott Vollmer, director of property operations for Fourth Street Crossing developer Milender White, said they are close to getting a final certificate of occupancy to get the market open. While there isn’t a set date, he expects to see a soft opening with seven of the nine tenant spaces in November.

“There’s a couple different general contractors, so it’s really hard to pinpoint when they’ll all be done,” Vollmer said. “By the time that happens, we’re looking at probably doing a grand opening in the month of December.”

There are also two retail spaces that will be open on the mezzanine with the first phase of tenant openings, and bookings are being accepted for Summit Assembly, the 6,000-square-foot event space on the northernmost side of the market.

“We have events that will be hosted in the market that are very much community-driven, community-focused events, and those will be workshops, classes, things that happen on the mezzanine and will activate different areas throughout the food hall that are kind of common space,” Vollmer said. “And there might be live music events and things like that. Then, as a separate business, (the venue space) is probably going to be booked out two times a month for bigger, high-impact events. Some of these events are going to be social gatherings and private events. Others will be perhaps open to the public like concerts and or … ticketed events or things like that.”

Vollmer said he’s already anticipating some holiday event bookings in December. The occupancy for the event space is 520 people, so he said it is on the pricier side since it is a large venue.

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne is pictured Sunday, Oct. 31. The market is expected to open sometime in November, with a grand opening celebration in December.

Lindsey Toomer/Summit Daily News

As far as food vendors, Heather Beckman will soon open the Colorado Marketplace & Bakery after two years of anticipation. She and her husband owned a restaurant in Fort Collins for 12 years and sold it in late 2019.

The Beckmans would frequently visit Summit County and quickly fell in love with the area. After selling their previous restaurant, they decided to pick up and move to the county, and Bluebird Market presented a new opportunity.

“I happened to stumble across Fourth Street Crossing when it was in construction back a couple years ago, and so I just reached out, and I said, ‘What’s going on here?’” Beckman said. “One of the spaces fell through a couple weeks before the pandemic, so the landlord reached out to me because he liked our resume.”

Beckman said the marketplace and bakery will not be a full-service restaurant, rather they’ll have a variety of grab-and-go options for folks to choose from. Beckman has a degree in culinary arts and said she hopes to do a bit of catering and cake decorating, too, which she said will pair well with the nearby event space.

“My husband and I are both savory chefs, as well, so we know how to do a little bit of (everything),” Beckman said. “We’re pretty well-rounded. We like sweets in the bakery aspect, but we also love braising and all that kind of slow cooking and all that fun stuff.”

The builder working on Colorado Marketplace & Bakery’s space is also working to finish up a few of the other business spaces within the market.

Teresa Toczek and her husband own Chimayo Grill in Dillon, and they’re excited to open a second location in Bluebird Market called Baja Chimayo. Toczek said they always knew they wanted to expand their business, and she is happy they are able to do so within Summit County.

“We want to keep the Chimayo name in there just so there’s somewhat similarity, but it’s also somewhat different,” Toczek said. “… The second store is where we get the opportunity to experiment with different tacos, different ideas, concepts and whatnot.”

Baja Chimayo will focus more on tacos and other items not sold at Chimayo Grill. To keep her regulars’ minds at ease, Toczek reiterated that Chimayo Grill won’t be changing at all.

“We have ambition, and even though we’re content and happy and comfortable with the one location, it’s the adventure, the excitement of starting something new and experimenting,” Toczek said. “That sense of freedom is exciting to us.”

Toczek said her husband, who is the head chef at Chimayo Grill, is also pitching in to help finish construction in the new space. She said she is most looking forward to seeing how the unique operations of a food market hall will work from a vendor’s perspective because she’s only ever visited one as a patron.

There still is not an operator lined up to take over the Old Dillon Inn space inside the market, but Vollmer said they are still actively proposing management opportunities and interviewing potential tenants.

A hiring event is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the market, 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

“We really have created an operating plan and business model that I think is really going to be well-perceived up there, and everyone’s been pretty excited about it,” Vollmer said. “They’re all very focused and motivated to get open.”