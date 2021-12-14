Bluebird Market opening delayed by labor and supply chain issues

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne is pictured Oct. 31. The market is planning to host January’s First Friday event in Silverthorne.

While Milender White was hopeful to have Bluebird Market open by the end of November, labor and supply chain issues have caused further delays.

Scott Vollmer, Milender White’s director of property operations, said individual tenant contractors have run into issues because of these delays. He said he hopes that seven of the food concept stores will be able to hold a soft opening the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“It’s possible, but a lot of stars need to align with inspections between fire, health and building departments,” Vollmer wrote in an email. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get open before the holiday, but we are all rolling up our sleeves trying to get past the finish line these next few weeks.”

Vollmer also said Bluebird Market will be hosting Silverthorne’s First Friday event Jan. 7, 2022, in the event space, called Summit Assembly. He said he is hopeful they will have a certificate of occupancy for the food hall portion of the building by then.