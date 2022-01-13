Bluebird Market to open Friday in Silverthorne

The inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall opening in Silverthorne, is pictured ahead of its soft opening, which is from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Milender White/Courtesy photo

Bluebird Market is finally ready to open its doors.

After several construction delays, Summit County’s new food hall will be open to the public from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne.

Seven tenants will be operating during the soft opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Nomad Coffee will be open at 9 a.m. this weekend and 7 a.m. all next week.