 Bluebird Market to open Friday in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Bluebird Market to open Friday in Silverthorne

Local Local |

Lindsey Toomer
  

The inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall opening in Silverthorne, is pictured ahead of its soft opening, which is from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Milender White/Courtesy photo

Bluebird Market is finally ready to open its doors.

After several construction delays, Summit County’s new food hall will be open to the public from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne.

Seven tenants will be operating during the soft opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Nomad Coffee will be open at 9 a.m. this weekend and 7 a.m. all next week.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Business
See more