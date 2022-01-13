Bluebird Market to open Friday in Silverthorne
Bluebird Market is finally ready to open its doors.
After several construction delays, Summit County’s new food hall will be open to the public from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne.
Seven tenants will be operating during the soft opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Nomad Coffee will be open at 9 a.m. this weekend and 7 a.m. all next week.
