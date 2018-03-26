BMF musicians to perform Saturday in Breckenridge

Info: Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For more, call 970-453-9142 or go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com .

Concertmaster of the Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra and Dallas Symphony Nathan Olson will perform in a chamber concert Saturday at Father Dyer Church in Breckenridge, according to a BMF news release.

The release describes the performance, "Haydn's Sunrise at Sunset," as an intimate evening of music, with works of past composers, such as Joseph Haydn, Mozart, Anton Webern and Alexander Glazunov, paired with living composer Andrew Norman's piece, "Sabina." "Sabina" was written in 2008 after a morning visit to one of Rome's oldest churches, Santa Sabina.

"As I watched the light grow and change that morning, I was struck by both its enveloping, golden warmth and the delicacy and complexity of its effects," Norman said in the release. "I sketched the material for this piece soon after that unforgettable experience."



While Norman's piece will explore the sonic range of string instruments to open the evening's program, the concert will continue with Webern's "Langsamer Satz," whose title is translated simply as "Slow Movement."

Additionally, Mozart's horn quintet — composed for a horn, violin, two violas and cello — will highlight the horn's rich and virtuosic presence, as will Glazunov's piece, "Idylle."

The program will come full circle with Haydn's string quartet, "Sunrise," which gets its nickname from the opening of the piece, as the violin emerges from the ensemble like a sun rise. There's also a chance it could coincide with the sun setting through the stain-glassed windows of Father Dyer Church in Breckenridge.

Music at this concert will be similar to what audiences can expect from the 2018 Breckenridge Music Festival, running July 15–Aug. 15.

Also, Olson will lead educational workshops at Summit Middle School and Summit High School with five fellow musicians.