Booster doses now recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded its recommendation for booster doses to include people ages 16 and 17 years old.
According to a news release from the CDC, the only vaccine that can be given as a booster dose to this age group is the Pfizer vaccine. These individuals can get a booster once they are six months past their initial dose.
A news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that “Coloradans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose are 47.5 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who haven’t been vaccinated at all.”
It takes two weeks for a booster dose to build maximum protection.
