Breck Drop In offers caregiving services in Summit County

A new business offering child care and other caregiving services is opening in Summit County: Called Breck Drop In , the new business was launched by Alexandria Carns.

According to a news release from the business, the new venture was born out of a high community demand for these types of services. The release states that the business can assist working families, those recovering from surgery or other injuries, or those otherwise needing some form of care.

Since the business does not yet have a brick-and-mortar location, Carns said all caregiving is provided in a client’s home. The business works with clients who are residents and visitors.

Parents and guardians can either schedule when they need care or arrange same-day care, as long as it’s at least four hours prior to the start time. All reservations have a four-hour minimum.

Caregiving begins at $35 per hour plus $5 per additional child or person. Locals receive a discounted rate at $20 per hour plus $5 per additional child or person.

Services are provided from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 970-409-7649, email breckdropincare@gmail.com or visit BreckDropinCare.com .