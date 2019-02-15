Breck Film Fest reschedules screening of Oscar-nominated animation short films to Feb. 26

The Summit Film Society has announced that the Feb. 12 Breckenridge Film Fest screening of the Oscar-nominated animation short films was cancelled and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The Breckenridge Film Fest apologized for the inconvenience and invites film enthusiasts to enjoy the expanded February Summit Film Society offerings to see all the Oscar contending shorts on the big screen. The Breck Film Fest will screen the best Short Documentaries on Feb. 19, the top Animated shorts on Feb. 20, and live action shorts on Feb. 26. The screenings will take place at the Breckenridge Backstage Theater, 121 South Ridge Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. The cost is $12 per ticket. For more info, go to BreckFilmFest.org/sfs.