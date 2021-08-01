Breck Rally for the Cure golf outing scheduled for Aug. 16

The Breckenridge Golf Club will host the Breck Rally for the Cure event on Aug. 16, the Summit Community Care Clinic’s annual golf outing meant to raise money for breast cancer awareness and prevention.

All proceeds from the event, sponsored by FirstBank, help to provide free breast cancer screenings at the clinic’s office in Frisco and contribute to awareness programs through the Susan G. Komen Foundation. It costs $500 per foursome to enter, and registration includes a golf cart, range balls, lunch and a light breakfast. Hole sponsorships are also available for $200 per hole.

To register, visit SummitClinic.org or call 970-455-4246.

Since its inception in 2012, the event has raised more than $80,000, according to a release from the care clinic. Each year, the event helps more than 450 patients receive mammograms at the clinic for free or at a reduced cost.

“Everybody can make a difference in their community,” founder Marge Gavenda said. “I am grateful for my friends, family and all the businesses who support the rally!”